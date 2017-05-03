BRIEF-SNC-Lavalin says no plan to increase offer for WS Atkins
* Snc-Lavalin bidco announces that offer price is final and will not be increased
May 3 MDU Resources Group Inc:
* MDU Resources reports stronger first quarter earnings from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.10 to $1.25
* Q1 earnings per share $0.18 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19 including items
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* MDU Resources Group Inc says electric and natural gas utility reported earnings of $42.2 million for Q1 2017, up 16 percent compared to $36.3 million in 2016
* MDU Resources Group Inc says Q1 2017 earnings at pipeline and midstream business were $3.9 million, compared to earnings of $5.3 million in 2016
* Construction materials backlog at end of Q1 was $725 million, compared to Q1 2016's backlog of $831 million
* MDU Resources Group Inc says reaffirmed its 2017 earnings per share guidance in range of $1.10 to $1.25
* Qtrly operating revenues $937.9 million versus $860.2 million
* Q1 revenue view $921.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Construction services business' project backlog remains steady at $529 million at end of Q1 2017, versus $530 million in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Gold producer Eldorado Gold Corp has agreed to buy the remaining shares of Integra Gold Corp , to expand its mining opportunities in the Eastern Abitibi region of Canada.
BEIJING, May 15 Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday urged major multilateral institutions to join his new Belt and Road Initiative, stressing the importance of rejecting protectionism in seeking global economic growth.