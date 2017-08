April 27 (Reuters) - Mdxhealth Sa:

* Mdxhealth and Exact Sciences sign collaboration agreement for collaboration in the growing field of epigenetics and molecular diagnostics

* These acquisitions include one-time fees totaling $15 million, including payments accrued since July 2016

* Exact Sciences is also acquiring Mdxhealth patents directed toward colorectal cancer