BRIEF-Humana sells parts of its property portfolio in Sweden
* Says has entered into an agreement with Hemfosa Fastigheter regarding sale of 16 properties in Sweden
July 3 MDXHEALTH SA:
* ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM AN INDEPENDENT SURVEY IDENTIFY LACK OF KNOWLEDGE ON NEW GENERATION BIOMARKER TESTS FOR PROSTATE CANCER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says has entered into an agreement with Hemfosa Fastigheter regarding sale of 16 properties in Sweden
LONDON, July 2 The world's leading drug companies are turning to artificial intelligence to improve the hit-and-miss business of finding new medicines, with GlaxoSmithKline unveiling a new $43 million deal in the field on Sunday.