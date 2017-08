April 4 (Reuters) - Mdxhealth SA:

* Signed an exclusive licensing deal with Ghent University in Belgium

* The collaboration agreements aim to develop cancer biomarker visualization technology

* Has also joined forces with University to leverage licensed technology for company's current and future in vitro diagnostic (IVD) kits and laboratory developed tests (LDTs)