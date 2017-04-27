FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Mead Johnson nutrition Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.80 excluding items
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 12:20 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Mead Johnson nutrition Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.80 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Mead Johnson Nutrition Co

* Mead johnson nutrition reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.65

* Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.80 excluding items

* Qtrly net sales were 8% below prior year quarter on a reported basis and 5% below prior year quarter

* Mead johnson nutrition co- "previously-issued guidance for mead johnson as a standalone entity is no longer applicable"

* Mead johnson nutrition co- 2017 annual earnings guidance is no longer applicable and will not be updated

* Mead johnson nutrition - in view of proposed merger with reckitt benckiser group we will not be hosting an investor conference call to discuss results

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.80, revenue view $911.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.