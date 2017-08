April 20 (Reuters) - Meda Inc Bhd

* Entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement for proposed disposal of Summit Hotel Bukit Mertajam to Teraju Menang

* Disposal for a consideration of 20 million rgt

* Proposed disposal will result in Meda Group realising a gain of 6 million rgt Source text (bit.ly/2o6NwM1) Further company coverage: