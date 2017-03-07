FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Medallion Financial Corp Reports Q4 results
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 9:50 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Medallion Financial Corp Reports Q4 results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 7 (Reuters) - Medallion Financial Corp

* Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Company seeks to sell a minority interest in medallion bank

* Recorded a non-cash tax liability in Q4 of $46 million

* Has engaged an investment banking firm to negotiate sale of a minority interest in medallion bank

* Received number of expressions of interest, with indications of value in excess of valuation of medallion bank at year end

* Managed assets of $1.63 billion as of December 31, 2016, including $1.05 billion at Medallion Bank

* 2016 net investment loss before income taxes was $9.9 million versus net investment income before income taxes of $16.8 million for prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.