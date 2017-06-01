FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medallion, Rare Earth Salts agree to produce rare earth products
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Medallion, Rare Earth Salts agree to produce rare earth products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 1 (Reuters) - Medallion Resources Ltd:

* Medallion and Rare Earth Salts agree to produce rare earth products

* Medallion Resources - co, Rare Earth Salts Separations and Refining have executed a non-exclusive commercial agreement

* Agreement to produce, market and share revenues from sale of finished rare-earth products

* Medallion Resources Ltd sees initial production volumes of 500 tonnes/year of rare-earth oxides beginning in 2019, growing over time to 3,000 tonnes/year

* Certain commercial terms will be finalized prior to commercial production

* Medallion Resources Ltd - agreement contemplates co producing, supplying its rare-earth concentrate to rare earth salts for separation and refining Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

