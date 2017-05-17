BRIEF- Media Do says business and capital alliance with two firms of IRI group

May 17(Reuters) - Media Do Co Ltd

* Says it plans business and capital alliance with two Tokyo-based companies of IRI group, mainly regarding joint development on automatic translation technology, information security technology and AI summary business of character information

* Says the company will acquire 20.1 percent stake (3,500 shares) for 875 million yen in total and 20.1 percent stake (39,000 shares) for 195 million yen in total of the two companies respectively

* Says acquisition date will be May 31

