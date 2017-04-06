BRIEF-Reworld Media announces its project of merger-absorption of Sporever
* Transaction was subject of a merger agreement signed on April 13, 2017
April 6 Media Do Co Ltd
* Says it will acquire 600 shares (100 percent stake) of Lunascape Corporation, for 379 million yen, from an individual
* Says the company will hold 100 percent voting power after transaction
* Says transaction effective April 26
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/RtHVSR
* Gainwealth served a statutory demand on Aspermont for recovery of arbitration costs