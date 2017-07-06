BRIEF-Liberty Media prices secondary offering
* Liberty media corporation prices secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series c liberty formula one common stock
July 6 Media Prima Bhd :
* Ismee Bin Ismail redesignated as chairman Source text : (bit.ly/2tTV5rM) Further company coverage:
* Liberty media corporation prices secondary offering on behalf of selling stockholders of series c liberty formula one common stock
MONTE CARLO, July 6 Italy's largest private broadcaster, Mediaset, expects revenues and subscriber numbers at its pay-TV unit to continue falling this year but profit margins to improve as it shifts to an on-demand business model, top executives said.