BRIEF-Mediaset CEO: break-even in 2016 without failed pay-TV deal

April 19 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi tells reporters:

* without failed pay-TV deal group would have broken even in 2016

* pay-TV contract with France's Vivendi must be respected, damages to be paid on top

* it is up to Vivendi to find solution for the dispute between the two groups linked to the soured pay-TV deal

* group will comment in future how it will act after decision by the Italian regulator regarding Vivendi's stake in the TV-group

* no "real" talks with Sky's Italy unit over Mediaset's pay-TV unit

* he is skeptical over the possibility of introducing a loyalty share voting scheme at group

* pay-TV unit subscribers stable at 2 million Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)