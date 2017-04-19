FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mediaset CEO: break-even in 2016 without failed pay-TV deal
April 19, 2017 / 5:19 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Mediaset CEO: break-even in 2016 without failed pay-TV deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Italian broadcaster Mediaset Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi tells reporters:

* without failed pay-TV deal group would have broken even in 2016

* pay-TV contract with France's Vivendi must be respected, damages to be paid on top

* it is up to Vivendi to find solution for the dispute between the two groups linked to the soured pay-TV deal

* group will comment in future how it will act after decision by the Italian regulator regarding Vivendi's stake in the TV-group

* no "real" talks with Sky's Italy unit over Mediaset's pay-TV unit

* he is skeptical over the possibility of introducing a loyalty share voting scheme at group

* pay-TV unit subscribers stable at 2 million Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

