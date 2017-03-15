BRIEF-Mediaset CEO says has not received any proposal from Vivendi

March 15 (Reuters) - Italian private broadcaster Mediaset Chief Executive Pier Silvio Berlusconi says:

* Has not received any other proposals from France's Vivendi

* It is up to Vivendi to find a solution to the dispute between the two groups over the failed sale of Premium

* "There is nothing true" in reports about Sky's Italian unit and Mediaset being close to a deal regarding Mediaset's pay-Tv unit Premium

* Group aims at positive advertising growth in Italy in the first half of the year, broadcaster is doing better than the market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)