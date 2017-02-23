BRIEF-GTN Ltd says Gary Miles has resigned as chairman
* Resignation of chairman and change in committee membership-GTN.AX
Feb 23 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA:
* FY net sales 985.0 million euros ($1.04 billion) versus 957.9 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 171.0 million euros versus 166.2 million euros year ago
* FY adjusted EBITDA up 8.3 percent at 241.1 million euros versus year ago
* FY net advertising revenue up 3.2 percent at 926.9 million euros versus year ago

($1 = 0.9460 euros)
* Pandora appoints naveen chopra as chief financial officer
MEXICO CITY, Feb 27 Mexico's telecommunications regulator plans to discuss and vote later on Monday on the antitrust rules in place against Carlos Slim's America Movil and broadcaster Grupo Televisa, three people familiar with the matter said.