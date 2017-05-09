FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mediaset expects positive advertising revenue in Q2, not far from Q1
May 9, 2017 / 6:36 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Mediaset expects positive advertising revenue in Q2, not far from Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Mediaset executives tell a post-results analyst call:

* advertising revenue for group in April "flat", mainly due to Easter and bank holidays

* sees positive Q2 for group advertising, not far from previous quarter

* no developments over pay-TV dispute with Vivendi, company did not hear from French media group

* expects dates for TV rights auctions for Champions' League and Italy's Serie A in next 15-20 days, situation still "pretty liquid" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)

