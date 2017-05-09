BRIEF-Mediaset expects positive advertising revenue in Q2, not far from Q1

May 9 (Reuters) - Mediaset executives tell a post-results analyst call:
* advertising revenue for group in April "flat", mainly due to Easter and bank holidays
* sees positive Q2 for group advertising, not far from previous quarter
* no developments over pay-TV dispute with Vivendi, company did not hear from French media group
* expects dates for TV rights auctions for Champions' League and Italy's Serie A in next 15-20 days, situation still "pretty liquid" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)