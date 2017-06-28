June 28 A representative of Mediaset shareholder
Amber Capital, Arturo Albano, says:
* group needs to cut costs, adopt a more aggressive strategy
* group management not up to scratch for new course
* Amber will vote in favour of the buyback programme
proposed by Mediaset
* Mediaset needs to press ahead and look at new projects
after failed pay-TV deal with Vivendi, staying alone would be a
"short sighted" decision
* happy Mediaset has decided to scale down pay-Tv unit
Premium as the company made a mistake when it decided to enter
the business
