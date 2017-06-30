BRIEF-Gcl New Energy says Citic Financial Leasing shall purchase Guanyun Leased Assets
* Citic financial leasing shall purchase guanyun leased assets from guanyun gcl at a consideration of rmb62 million
June 30 MediaTek Inc
* Says its unit MediaTek China plans to boost capital in Xuxin Investment by $38 million
BRUSSELS, June 30 Europe's top court will rule on Sept. 6 whether to uphold Intel's appeal against a 1.06-billion-euro ($1.2 billion) EU antitrust fine, a case with ramifications for Google's challenge against a record sanction handed out this week.