5 months ago
BRIEF-Mediawan's shareholders approve acquisition of groupe ab
March 13, 2017 / 5:37 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mediawan's shareholders approve acquisition of groupe ab

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Mediawan

* Mediawan's shareholders approve the acquisition of Groupe AB with a majority vote of 82.2 percent of the shareholders who attended the meeting.

* Mediawan, an acquisition vehicle set up by Pierre-Antoine Capton, billionaire Xavier Niel and banker Matthieu Pigasse, said in January it offered to buy 100 percent of French TV and content specialist Groupe AB for 270 million euros ($288 million)in cash.

* French TV group TF1 ould sell its 33.5 percent stake in Groupe AB to Mediawan as part of the deal. Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9380 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)

