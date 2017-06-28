BRIEF- JapanBridge (Ireland) to cut voting power in Solasia Pharma KK to 7.9 pct
* Says its second biggest shareholder JapanBridge (Ireland) Limited will cut voting power in the company to 7.9 percent from 24 percent
June 28 Medica Group Plc
* Says NHS cyber-attacks in May did not impact Medica's own systems and it infrastructure
* Quick to work closely with affected clients to minimise patient impact, to ensure co could respond to referrals as soon as clients were back on line
* Anticipated full year 2017 results remain in line with board's expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its second biggest shareholder JapanBridge (Ireland) Limited will cut voting power in the company to 7.9 percent from 24 percent
AMSTERDAM, June 28 Dutch healthcare company Philips has agreed to buy U.S.-based Spectranetics Corp , a maker of devices to treat heart disease, for 1.9 billion euros ($2.16 billion) including debt, as it expands its image-guided therapy business.