4 months ago
April 26, 2017 / 3:24 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-MediciNova says exploratory interim clinical outcomes data from clinical trial of MN-166 in ALS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26(Reuters) - MediciNova Inc

* Says it announced exploratory interim clinical outcomes data from clinical trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in ALS presented at the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) 69th Annual Meeting in Boston

* Says survival rate after open-label period was significantly higher in the group of subjects who completed the entire treatment (i.e., the PP group) than in the group of subjects who withdrew prior to the open-label period (i.e., the ET group p=0.007)

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/M9hmmy

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

