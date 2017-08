Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mediclin AG:

* In 2016 financial year increased group sales by 25.0 million euros or 4.5 percent up to 580.3 million euros ($609.84 million)

* FY preliminary group-EBIT rose from 23.6 million euros to 24.0 million euros

* All segments and also nursing care business area achieved a sales plus in 2016 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9516 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)