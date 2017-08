BRIEF-Mediclin FY sales up 4.5 pct at 580.3 million euros

March 30 (Reuters) - Mediclin AG:

* For 2017 management board forecasts group sales growth similar to previous year, that is between 4.0 pct and 5.0 pct and a group-EBIT slightly above previous year's level between 25 und 27 million euros

* FY group sales in amount of 580.3 million euros ($622.4 million) increased compared to previous year by 25.0 million euros or 4.5 pct

* FY EBIT rose from 23.6 million euros to 24.0 million euros. Result attributable to shareholders amounts to 16.5 million euros, same as in 2015 financial year