5 months ago
BRIEF-Mediclin takes over AWO Rehabilitationsklinik Bad Muender
April 5, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Mediclin takes over AWO Rehabilitationsklinik Bad Muender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - Mediclin AG:

* Takes over the AWO Rehabilitationsklinik Bad Muender as of May 1, 2017

* Necessary contracts were signed with the AWO Gesundheitsdienste gGmbH (AWO GSD) end of March

* About purchase price silence was agreed

* AWO Rehabilitationsklinik Bad Muender generated sales of about six million euros in 2016

* About 60 employees of medical and nursing care services and technical and medical-technical services will be taken on

* Possibility is offered to employees whose workplaces are omitted to apply for a job within Mediclin Group Source text - bit.ly/2oC9CG8 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

