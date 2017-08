April 27 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc:

* Awaits precise details of changes from health authority Abu Dhabi on waiving of 20% co-payment for thiqa medical insurance cardholders in abu dhabi

* Will continue to monitor regulatory environment and extent to which these changes will affect middle east operating platform