3 months ago
BRIEF-Mediclinic International posts FY EPS 31 pence
May 24, 2017 / 6:21 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Mediclinic International posts FY EPS 31 pence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc:

* FY revenue up 30% to £2749m; up 15% compared to pro forma FY16 revenue including al noor

* FY underlying EBITDA up 17% to £501m

* FY earnings 229 million stg versus 177 million stg year ago

* FY underlying EBITDA margin decreased to 18.2% from 20.4%

* Fy earnings per share 31 pence versus 29.6 pence year ago

* FY operating profit up 26% to £362m

* Board proposes final dividend of 4.70 pence per ordinary share for year ended 31 march 2017

* Says group is well-positioned to deliver long-term value to shareholders with well-balanced portfolio of global operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

