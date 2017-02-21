BRIEF-Mediclinic says Switzerland, S.Africa performing in line

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mediclinic International Plc:

* Now expects full year 2016/17 middle east revenue to be in range of aed3,000m to aed3,200m

* Sees FY middle east underlying EBITDA margin of approximately 10 pct to 11 pct

* Intends to re-brand Al Noor facilities to Mediclinic

* Is currently reviewing carrying value (AED140m) and amortisation period of Al Noor trade name

* Review is expected to result in additional charges in current and subsequent reporting periods, which will be excluded from underlying earnings.