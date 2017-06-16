BRIEF-Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical to apply for comprehensive credit line of 270 mln yuan
* Says it plans to apply for comprehensive credit line of 270 million yuan from Bank of Ningbo(Shenzhen branch) with a term of 1 year
June 16 Medicrea International Sa:
* ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF CAPITAL INCREASE OF ABOUT EUR 10 MILLION
* AS OF TODAY, CO IS AWARE OF COMMITMENT OF INVESTORS TO SUBSCRIBE FOR 8.65 MILLION EUROS Source text: bit.ly/2tvWEI9 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to apply for comprehensive credit line of 270 million yuan from Bank of Ningbo(Shenzhen branch) with a term of 1 year
* Says entered into a licensing agreement with boston-based APC Therapeutics Inc