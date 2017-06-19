BRIEF-Pfizer receives Health Canada approval for Ibrance in hr+, her2- metastatic breast cancer
June 19 MEDICREA INTERNATIONAL SA
* ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL CAPITAL INCREASE
* PLACED 2,680,413 NEW SHARES AT UNIT PRICE OF EUR 4.85, TOTALLING EUR 13 MILLION VERSUS EUR 10 MILLION PLANNED
* Biocept and medincrease health plans announce provider agreement expanding access to liquid biopsy testing