July 10 Medicure Inc

* Medicure exercises option to acquire additional interests in Apicore

* Medicure - option exercise allows for acquisition of all of shares of Apicore held by founding shareholders for $24.5 million

* Acquisition brings Medicure's ownership in Apicore Inc to about 98 percent (94 percent on a fully diluted basis)

* Medicure - additionally, Apicore has repaid $9.8 million secured loan previously provided to Apicore by Medicure that was announced on January 9