UPDATE 1-Brazil's inflation forecasts drop after target cut

(Recasts with 2019, 2020 inflation forecasts, background on targets) BRASILIA, July 3 Inflation expectations dropped in Brazil after the government reduced its target for the first time in more than a decade, a survey showed on Monday, suggesting policymakers can cut interest rates this year at an even faster pace than expected without putting the new goals into question. Market forecasts for the inflation rate in 2020 dropped to 4.00 percent, matching the new official targe