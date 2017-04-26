FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Medidata Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.16
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 10:39 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Medidata Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Medidata Solutions Inc:

* Medidata reports record first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.31

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q1 revenue $126.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $125.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medidata Solutions Inc qtrly subscription revenue was $107.1 million, an increase of $17.1 million, or 19%, compared with same period last year

* Medidata Solutions Inc sees 2017 total revenue between $538 and $562 million, representing up to 21% year-over-year growth at constant currency

* Fy2017 revenue view $551.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.