March 23 Medigene Ag
* FY total revenue increases 43 pct to 9.8 million euros
($10.58 million)
* Financial guidance for 2016 met
* Financial guidance for 2017 reflects Medigene's alignment
and continued focus on its core business of immunotherapies
* 2017 revenue: planned total revenue in 2017 between 8 - 10
million euros
* 2017 projected EBITDA loss of 16 - 18 million euros
* For 2017 Medigene anticipates cash utilization of between
23 - 27 million euros, partly due to non-recurring effects such
as investments in laboratory infrastructure
* FY net loss for year was reduced by 27 pct to 9.492
million euros (2015: 12.999 million euros)
* Company has sufficient financial resources to fund
business operations well beyond forecast horizon of two years
