BRIEF-LabGenomics receives patent
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
March 23 Medigene AG:
* Medigene revises collaboration with Mitsui Norin
* Today announced a new contractual arrangement with Mitsui Norin Co. Ltd, regarding its drug Veregen
* Current manufacturing and supply agreement has been mutually terminated as of March 31, 2017
* Previous agreement has been replaced by a new license agreement covering drug master file (DMF) for Veregen
* As a part of arrangement to terminate existing manufacturing and supply agreement, Medigene has agreed to a one-time payment of $1.75 million to Mitsui Norin
* Additional payment to Mitsui Norin for up to $0.5 million to reimburse costs of ending production is also expected in course of 2017
* No further financial details regarding new license agreement were disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on March 24, for inspection method and system for chromosome abnormality
WASHINGTON, March 25 U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Friday acknowledged the unthinkable for a Republican leader: he could not deliver the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, even though he and his fellow Republicans had vowed to do so for seven years.