May 24 (Reuters) - Medigene Ag

* Says shareholders approve all resolutions with a high majority

* Says dr. Keith manchester, ronald scott and dr. Gerd zettlmeissl elected as new members for extended supervisory board

* Says three new members were elected in a supplemental election to medigene's supervisory board which now increased to six members