BRIEF-Digital China Group wins land auction for 3.6 bln yuan
* Says it wins land auction for 3.6 billion yuan ($528.40 million) in Shenzhen
June 27 Medine Ltd
* Medine Limited has declared a final dividend of re 1.20 per share in respect of the financial year ending 30 June 2017 Source text: bit.ly/2ucs0UD Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to buy back up to 200 million yuan ($29.36 million) worth of company shares at no higher than 5.8 yuan per share