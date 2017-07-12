July 12 Medinet Co Ltd

* Says warrants issued with co's third series unsecured convertible bonds were exercised into 1.5 million shares, from July 1 to July 11

* Says 35,000 units of its 12th series options were exercised to 3.5 million shares of its stock on July 11, at the price of 121.5 yen per share

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/aEVwgc

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)