WRAPUP 4-New computer virus spreads from Ukraine to disrupt world business
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on Maersk disruption, FedEx on TNT)
June 28 Medinet Group Ltd :
* Loss of group is approximately HK$4.5 million for year ended 31 march 2017, representing an increase in net loss of 99.6%
* FY revenue HK$99.2 million versus HK$92.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on Maersk disruption, FedEx on TNT)
CHICAGO, June 28 A ruling on how much more money Illinois needs to allocate to Medicaid provider bills to ensure continued medical care for the state's poor and disabled residents should come out on Friday, a U.S. District Court judge said on Wednesday.