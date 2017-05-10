FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mediobanca may raise dividend payout depending on M&A opportunities-CEO
May 10, 2017 / 5:48 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Mediobanca may raise dividend payout depending on M&A opportunities-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Mediobanca CEO Alberto Nagel tells media call:

* may consider slightly increasing dividend payout in current financial year if capital allows it but depends on M&A opportunities, bank always on the lookout

* results in current financial year will be ahead of targets incorporated in 2017-2019 business plan for first year

* has revised upwards price at which it would sell its stake in RCS in light of publisher's improving performance

* third quarter was exceptionally good and "can't be the norm" but expects good results also in current quarter

* nothing has changed regarding disposal strategy of stake in Generali Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)

