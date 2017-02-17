BRIEF-Nanosonics says first half sales of $36.1 million, up 33% on prior half
* Hy operating profit before tax of $10.3 million, up 203% on prior half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Medistim ASA:
* Q4 sales 67.4 million Norwegian crowns ($8.09 million) versus 74.6 million crowns year ago
* Q4 operating profit (EBIT) for quarter ended at 9.7 million crowns versus 16.0 million crowns year ago
* Board suggests a dividend of 1.75 crown per share (1.65 crown) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.3270 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Now does not expect to meet its previous guidance of net profit before tax in excess of $700,00
* Says controlling shareholder uses 3.6 pct of issued share capital as collateral