FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Medivir Q2 EBITDA loss widens
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Future of Money
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Alphabet beats estimates, tries to move past EU fine
Earnings
Alphabet beats estimates, tries to move past EU fine
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
Energy and Environment
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
July 25, 2017 / 6:34 AM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Medivir Q2 EBITDA loss widens

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Medivir

* Says net turnover for continuing operations totalled SEK 9.5 million (36.9 m), SEK 7.7 million (24.2 m) of which comprised Q2's royalties for simeprevir

* Q2 loss before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) totalled SEK -90.9 million (-60.2 m)

* Q2 cash flow from operating activities amounted to sek -82.1 million (-37.1).

* Liquid assets and short-term investments totalled SEK 624.2 million (997.5) at the period end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.