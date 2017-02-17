FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medivir Q4 loss after tax widens
February 17, 2017 / 7:41 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Medivir Q4 loss after tax widens

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Medivir

* Q4 net turnover for continuing operations totalled SEK 9.9 million (34.5 m), SEK 5.6 million (31.1 m) of which comprised royalties for Simeprevir

* Q4 profit after tax for continuing operations was SEK -121.3 million (-56.9 m)

* Says we also reorganised company's early stage research and administrative functions during quarter. It is estimated that this will give annual savings totalling approximately SEK 110 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

