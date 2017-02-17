BRIEF-Medivir Q4 loss after tax widens

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Medivir

* Q4 net turnover for continuing operations totalled SEK 9.9 million (34.5 m), SEK 5.6 million (31.1 m) of which comprised royalties for Simeprevir

* Q4 profit after tax for continuing operations was SEK -121.3 million (-56.9 m)

* Says we also reorganised company's early stage research and administrative functions during quarter. It is estimated that this will give annual savings totalling approximately SEK 110 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)