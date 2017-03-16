FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medivir says completes transition of commercial products
March 16, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Medivir says completes transition of commercial products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Medivir

* Medivir completes transition of commercial products to fully focus on research and development

* Says has come to agreement with Janssen to outlicense commercial rights to nordics for simeprevir and future simeprevir containing products

* Medivir will receive royalties on sales of all simeprevir containing products in the Nordics, as it already does in the rest of the world, and additional performance based milestones totaling up to approximately 6 MEUR based on certain sales targets for the Nordics of a combination product containing simeprevir

* Additionally, Medivir has returned the commercial rights to Adasuve in the Nordic region to Ferrer, the market authorization holder of that product Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

