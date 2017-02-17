BRIEF-Nanosonics says first half sales of $36.1 million, up 33% on prior half
* Hy operating profit before tax of $10.3 million, up 203% on prior half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Medivir
* Executive management team members increase their holdings in Medivir
* Says departing CEO Niklas Prager, CEO designate Christine Lind and CFO Ola Burmark today have bought a total of 16.500 shares in Medivir
* Says purchase was made simultaneously with their sale of a total of 52.101 redemption rights, which were received in connection with ongoing voluntary redemption program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
* Hy operating profit before tax of $10.3 million, up 203% on prior half Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now does not expect to meet its previous guidance of net profit before tax in excess of $700,00
* Says controlling shareholder uses 3.6 pct of issued share capital as collateral