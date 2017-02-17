Feb 17 Medivir

* Executive management team members increase their holdings in Medivir

* Says departing CEO Niklas Prager, CEO designate Christine Lind and CFO Ola Burmark today have bought a total of 16.500 shares in Medivir

* Says purchase was made simultaneously with their sale of a total of 52.101 redemption rights, which were received in connection with ongoing voluntary redemption program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)