4 months ago
BRIEF-Medivir starts new combination study on simeprevir
April 24, 2017 / 6:50 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Medivir starts new combination study on simeprevir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Medivir AB

* Update on the development of simeprevir as part of the triple combination with al-335 and odalasvir (jnj-4178)

* Says data from an ongoing phase II study demonstrate that this regimen has the potential to shorten treatment duration, offer high efficacy and is generally well tolerated in those whose disease is caused by hepatitis C virus (HCV) genotype 1 (GT1), one of the most prevalent causes of hepatitis C globally

* Says enrolment has recently been completed into the global phase IIb OMEGA-1 study of JNJ-4178. This open-label study is assessing the efficacy and safety of JNJ-4178 in non-cirrhotic patients with HCV genotypes 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

