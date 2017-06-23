WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 23 MediWound Ltd
* Barda gives notice of intent to exercise first contract option to further fund mediwound’s nexobrid® development
* Mediwound ltd - total non-dilutive funding to mediwound under barda contract is up to $112 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts