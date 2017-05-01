FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medpace Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34
May 1, 2017 / 9:18 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Medpace Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Medpace Holdings Inc:

* Medpace Holdings Inc reports first quarter 2017 results; board authorizes $50 million share repurchase program

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.34

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.20

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.30 to $1.40

* Medpace Holdings Inc says backlog as of March 31, 2017 grew 8.0% to $483.8 million from $448.1 million as of March 31, 2016

* Medpace Holdings Inc - forecasts 2017 net service revenue in range of $373 million to $385 million

* Medpace Holdings Inc qtrly total revenue $106.6 million versus $99.6 million

* Q1 revenue view $93.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medpace Holdings Inc - sees FY diluted earnings per share is forecasted in range of $0.77 to $0.85

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.63, revenue view $397.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Medpace Holdings Inc - guidance does not reflect potential impact of any share repurchases company may make pursuant to share repurchase program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

