BRIEF-Medpace Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.23

* Medpace Holdings, Inc reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.38

* Q2 GAAP earnings per share $0.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.36 to $1.46

* Medpace Holdings Inc - backlog as of june 30, 2017 grew 6.5 percent to $495.9 million from $465.7 million as of june 30, 2016

* Medpace Holdings Inc - net new business awards totaled $105.4 million in q2, a decline of 5.7% from $111.7 million for comparable prior-year period

* Medpace Holdings Inc - company forecasts 2017 net service revenue in range of $373 million to $385 million

* Medpace Holdings Inc - GAAP net income for full year 2017 is forecasted in range of $33.2 million to $36.6 million

* Medpace Holdings Inc sees diluted gaap earnings per share in range of $0.80 to $0.89 for fy 2017