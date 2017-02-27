BRIEF-Genworth Financial says stockholders adopted deal with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
* Stockholders adopted previously announced merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group
Feb 27 Medpace Holdings Inc
* Medpace Holdings, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35
* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.00
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.58 to $1.68
* Net service revenue of $95.4 million in Q4 increased 11.3% from comparable prior-year period
* Backlog as of December 31, 2016 grew 12.6% to $483.9 million from $429.7 million as of December 31, 2015
* Forecasts 2017 net service revenue in range of $390 million to $406 million
* 2017 diluted earnings per share (GAAP) is forecasted in range of $1.06 to $1.14
* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $412.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pharma stocks fall after Trump says he will cut drug prices
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's National Treasury has received about $2.4 billion worth of investor bids for Tuesday's reopening of a 6 percent, dollar-denominated bond due in April 2026, a person with direct knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.