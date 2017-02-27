Feb 27 Medpace Holdings Inc

* Medpace Holdings, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.35

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.00

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $1.58 to $1.68

* Net service revenue of $95.4 million in Q4 increased 11.3% from comparable prior-year period

* Backlog as of December 31, 2016 grew 12.6% to $483.9 million from $429.7 million as of December 31, 2015

* Forecasts 2017 net service revenue in range of $390 million to $406 million

* 2017 diluted earnings per share (GAAP) is forecasted in range of $1.06 to $1.14

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $412.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S