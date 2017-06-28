BRIEF-Caterpillar says Doug Hoerr, vice president of MH&U, to retire
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirement, appointment of a new vice president and new responsibilities for other vice presidents
June 28 MedReleaf Corp:
* MedReleaf Corp reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 results
* MedReleaf Corp reports Q4 sales of $10.4 million, up 51 percent
* MedReleaf Corp Qtrly adjusted EBITDA of $1.6 million, a decline of 17% year-over-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Caterpillar announces vice president retirement, appointment of a new vice president and new responsibilities for other vice presidents
* Scientific Games wins eight-year Maryland Lottery contract to provide systems and services