June 26 Medtronic Plc:

* Medtronic announces outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients

* Medtronic - ‍agreement to measure health outcomes for patients that choose to transition to pump therapy using Medtronic insulin pump featuring Smartguard technology​

* Medtronic ‍announces new outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients currently on multiple daily insulin injections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: